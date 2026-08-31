Rising heat and humidity this week

The sky will be mostly sunny almost all week long as high pressure sits just to the southeast. The temperature will settle into the mid 90s but with rising humidity, it's going to start feeling like 100 degrees very soon!

Monday morning starts with just a few clouds and warm temperatures in the low 70s. We'll see a mostly sunny sky today and winds are expected from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures warm to 93 degrees with a heat index closer to 96 degrees.

Heat and humidity continue to rise ever so slightly on Tuesday. The high of 94 degrees will feel like 98 degrees. The sky will be mostly sunny again and you'll notice that it's feeling more humid outside.

Wednesday will be HOT! The sky will be cloud-free, and we should warm to 95 degrees with a heat index of 100 degrees. I wouldn't be surprised if a heat advisory is issued for this day.

Thursday's forecast will be the same. 95 degrees, feels like 100 degrees.

Eventually, the ridge of high pressure sitting over North Carolina will slowly start to break down, and we'll start to see rain coming back into the forecast. This means we could see a few isolated showers on Friday. The better chance for rain looks to be on Saturday.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Warm

Low: 73

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Feels like 96°

High: 93

MONDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warm

Low: 73

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Feels like 98°

High: 94

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Muggy

Low: 74

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