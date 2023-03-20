Ringing in the start of Spring with sunshine

Spring officially begins today at 5:24 p.m. and we'll be ringing in the occasion with sunshine and milder temperatures.

Monday morning starts with cold temperatures again. We'll bottom out in the low 20s and upper teens under a clear sky. Temperatures will warm more quickly today thanks to the combination of sunshine and a southwest wind. We'll top out around 50 this afternoon.

Overall, warmer air becomes the story this week but it doesn't come with dry/perfect weather. Rain will pop into the forecast several times.

Tuesday is going to be a pleasant day. We'll start at 28 and warm to 56. Clouds will slowly build during the day but the bulk of the day will be dry. It's later Tuesday evening that light rain moves into the area.

Scattered showers will be around on Wednesday and Thursday followed by a chance for rain and thunderstorms on Friday. The warmest day of the week will be Thursday with a high near 70.

MORNING RUSH

Clear and crisp

Dry

Low: 22

MONDAY

Sunshine

Milder

High: 50

MONDAY NIGHT

Clouds increase

Not as cold

Low: 28

TUESDAY

Clouds increase

Turning mostly cloudy

High: 56

TUESDAY NIGHT

Light rain begins

Overcast

Low: 41

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========