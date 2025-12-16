Relief from the bitter cold into midweek

Tuesday starts off cold again in the teens, but we rebound nicely with plenty of sunshine. Afternoon highs climb above freezing into the upper 30s, which will cause more snow and ice to melt today.

We add a few more clouds Wednesday, but it stays mild for this time of year, with highs near average in the mid 40s.

A cold front moves in from the west on Thursday, bringing rain into the Tri-State as early as the morning commute. Periods of rain continue through much of the day. Ahead of the front, warmer air pushes highs into the low 50s.

Behind the front, colder air and gusty winds return to finish out the workweek. That keeps Friday much cooler, with highs in the low 30s, but sunshine returns.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures warm back into the 40s. Another round of rain looks possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning, but there will still be plenty of dry time. Those 40s stick around into early next week.

RUSH HOUR

Mostly clear

Very cold

Low: 17

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Above freezing

High: 37

TUESDAY NIGHT

Increasing clouds

Chilly

Low: 32

Wednesday

Partly sunny

Near average

High: 44

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 33

