Refreshing start to Thursday and more sunshine expected

It's another refreshing start to the day as temperatures dip into the upper 40s and low 50s. The sky is clear and the air is dry.

We'll see ample sunshine today as Canadian high pressure sits over the Ohio Valley. Temperatures warm to 73 by noon and then to 79 by 4 p.m.

Tonight will be clear and pleasant again with a low of 54 degrees.

But as nice as the weather has been the last few days, we need to wrap our minds around the fact that a heat wave is coming.

Will this be the worst one of the summer season? No.

Humidity will not turn oppressive and we should keep heat index values around 95-97 on the hottest days. But it's still a hot, dry stretch that will only add to drought conditions in the Ohio Valley.

Friday will be mostly sunny and seasonal with a high of 86. Saturday we'll warm to 89. You'll start to notice that it feels a little sticky later that day. Sunday will be hot with a high of 92 and it will feel more muggy outside.

Monday and Tuesday should be the hottest days of the coming heat wave with a high of 93 on both days and a heat index of 95-97 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 52

THURSDAY

Sunshine

Dry

High: 79

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Pleasant

Low: 54

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Low humidity

High: 86

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Nice, dry

Low: 60

