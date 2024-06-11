Refreshing for now, but big warm up lurking

From chilly overnight temperatures this morning to feels like temperatures nearing 100 degrees, the Tri-State is in for some big changes over the next week.

Temperatures dip into the upper 40s this morning for a cool, refreshing start to the day. The sky will be sunny today and this will help bring temperatures back to the mid 70s this afternoon. It's still below average and humidity isn't a factor at all.

Wednesday will be sunny and warmer with a high of 83 degrees. But again, dew points are very low so you won't notice humidity.

Thursday we will heat up a little more, to the upper 80s and the sky stays mostly sunny. Friday is the first day this week that we see a chance for showers and storms. The best potential will be Thursday night into Friday morning and then isolated chances linger during the day. We'll still warm to 88.

The weekend will be hot and dry. We'll warm to 88 on Saturday and 93 on Sunday. Humidity is slowly rising, but not overwhelming. It's on Monday that humidity will really start to rise and the heat index will be closer to 100 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 49

TUESDAY

Sunshine

Pleasant

High: 75

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Refreshing again

Low: 53

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 60

