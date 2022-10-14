Red Flag Warning as dry weather and high wind continues

RED FLAG WARNING for FAYETTE, UNION, FRANKLIN, BUTLER, RIPLEY, DEARBORN, HAMILTON, OHIO, BOONE, KENTON, CAMPBELL, SWITZERLAND, CARROLL, GALLATIN, OWEN, GRANT, and Pendleton counties until 8 p.m. Outdoor burning is not recommended due to low humidity and gusty winds.

Photo by: WCPO staff

It's a chilly start! Morning temperatures are starting in the 30s and 40s but feeling slightly cooler than that. Winds are lighter this morning but still a little breezy with speeds of 5-10 mph. Today will be another gorgeous day but winds will pick up in the afternoon around 10-15 mph. We'll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-60s. There is a small chance we could see some late-night into early-morning showers, but most of us will stay dry. BLINK and high school football will be chilly. Lows tonight drop to the low to mid-40s.

After a few quick showers overnight, Saturday will be partly cloudy with most of the day being dry. Highs will again be in the 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s. Sunday will see similar temperatures and conditions as we are still expected to stay dry.

Get ready for a cooldown! Next week's highs will be in the low 50s with a few places seeing 40s for highs! Lows will drop below the freezing mark for some of us as well!

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Windy afternoon

High: 67

FRIDAY NIGHT

Light showers

Not as cool

Low: 46

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Cooler

High: 65

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 41

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========