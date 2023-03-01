Record warmth followed by evening storms

It's going to a be a warm, record breaking day in the Tri-State!

Temperatures start in the mid to upper 40s under a mostly clear sky. We'll warm to 67 by noon and then up to 72 by 3 p.m. This should beat the prior record of 71 from 1976.

A cold front will pass this evening and it will lead to showers and storms developing quickly around 6 to 7 p.m. These storms could turn severe. The SPC has our area in a "marginal risk" of severe weather for the potential of damaging wind gusts and large hail. Showers and storms continue through 10 p.m. and then fade to lighter rain closer to midnight.

WCPO Severe weather threat Wednesday



Thursday will be mostly cloudy and dry with a high of 59 degrees.

Thursday night through Friday is our latest 9 FIRST WARNING WEATHER ALERT DAY. This is due to the threat of heavy rain.

Showers move into the Tri-State late Thursday night and this will be underway as you head out the door on Friday morning. Rounds of rain will continue throughout the rest of the morning and into the early afternoon timeframe. 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible but locally higher amounts cannot be ruled out. This could lead to flooding in low lying areas and creeks, streams and rivers will rise in response to this rain.

We'll also see the chance for thunderstorms with this system on Friday afternoon, potentially into the early evening hours. In addition to the heavy rain and storms, we'll also have high winds throughout the day at 2o to 30 mph.

WCPO Friday morning rainfall



WCPO Friday afternoon storms



MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Dry

Low: 47

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Evening storms after 6 p.m.

High: 72

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain fades

Mostly cloudy

Low: 45

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly cloudy

High: 59

THURSDAY NIGHT

Heavy showers begin

Rain likely, a few storms

Low: 41

