Record setting rain on Tuesday, how much more is coming

CVG had 2.03" of rain officially on Tuesday. This was record setting and much needed in our drought stricken area. And here's some more good news, there is additional rain to come, some of which will be soaking.

Our Wednesday forecast will not as active but there's still a rain chance. The best potential for rain is in our southeastern counties, well east of I-75. A few showers will pass in this area this morning and again this afternoon. Temperatures warm to 77 today with a mostly cloudy sky.

There's an isolated rain chance again on Thursday but it will be a minor element in the day. Temperatures will end up at 78 for a high with a mostly cloudy sky.

Friday's big story is the return of more widespread rain as the remnants of Helene push north into the Ohio Valley. Not only will we see higher rain chances, we will also experience breezy winds from the northeast at 20 to 25 mph. Showers will be in for much of the day, potentially giving us about 1/2" or rain or more in the Tri-State. The heaviest should fall south of the Ohio River.

More spotty shower chances continue on Saturday too.

