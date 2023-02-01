Rays of sun finally break through the clouds

Welcome to February!

We ended the month of January on a cold note and another 1/2" of snowfall on Tuesday. This puts the monthly total to 7.1" of snowfall, just 0.6" below normal. So despite how warm January started, we still saw our typical snow. And January was an unusually warm month for us! We ended up as the 11th warmest January on record for Cincinnati.

Temperatures start in the upper teens this morning with a partly cloudy sky. We'll warm to 34 this afternoon with partly cloudy conditions. It's dry, it's cold and easy.

A system will pass south of us tonight and this could yield a few flurries, but in general, the night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 23.

Thursday we are back to a mostly cloudy sky and seasonal highs in the low 40s.

Friday is running colder to end the week with a high of only 30 but at least the sky will be mostly sunny.

Honestly, it's a relatively quiet forecast for the next 6 days but there is something noteworthy coming next week. Warmer temperatures in the mid to low 50s will be back early in the week. Even the Climate Prediction Center is seeing signs of above average temperatures for the first two weeks of February, ours being more pronounced early next week.

