Rainy Thanksgiving Day Forecast

Happy Thanksgiving!

Rain will move in for most of our area by sunrise as temperatures sit in the mid 40s. The best chance for rain today is from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. This rain will be steady. Then this afternoon, rain slowly moves out from west to east as it turns lighter. By 6 p.m., the only rain left on the radar will be out in our very eastern locations like Adams and Mason County. And the temperature doesn't budge today. We'll hover around the mid 40s all day long.

Winds shift to the northwest this evening and this could bring in a few snow flurries. But the biggest thing this wind does in drop the temperature. We'll cool to 28 overnight.

Friday's forecast will be mostly sunny and cold. The temperature only warms to 38.

Saturday doesn't look too bad with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 40s. It's a little below average for late November.

We are still watching a chance for a wintry mix Saturday night into Sunday morning. The latest weather models have it passing more to our north, but it still needs to be watched and considered. Either way, it doesn't look like a big system that would lead to big travel issues as we head back home on Sunday.

THIS MORNING

Rain begins

Milder start

Low: 44

THANKSGIVING DAY

Rain likely

Steady temps

High: 46

TONIGHT

Flurries

Mostly cloudy

Low: 28

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Chilly

High: 38

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 26

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts