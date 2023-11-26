Rainy Sunday to wrap up the holiday weekend

We start off our Sunday dry with temperatures in the low 30s. However, rain moves in before the lunch hour and it looks to make for a messy afternoon. By noon, expect widespread steady rain. While there won't be a lot of downpours with this system, the rain will be heavy at times.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Sunday 1pm Rainfall



WCPO - Brandon Spinner Sunday 4pm Rainfall



Rain could start as early as 10 a.m. and will likely be heaviest between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Unfortunately, that is right as the Bengals game will be going on. Expect rain for much of the matchup as temperatures will be into the mid to upper 40s.

Ok Bengals fans... Grab your rain gear. It is going to be a wet afternoon at Paycor Sunday as rain picks up as we go through the middle of the day. Unfortunately our heaviest rain will be between 1pm and 5pm. #WCPO @WCPO #CincyWX #ohwx pic.twitter.com/qVlqpXTMdw — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) November 25, 2023

Winds will whip to the northwest late in the day as a cold front swings into the area late Sunday. The cold front late in the day could switch a few of those showers to a snow shower or two in some areas, but the chances at snow will be minimal. The best chances are to the north. The front will also turn the wind from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph causing a drop in the temperatures as we start next week.

Monday morning will be quite chilly with temperatures into the mid to upper 20s, but wind chills into the teens. Monday and Tuesday will both bring highs into the mid to upper 30s despite plenty of sunshine.

SUNDAY

Midday showers, breezy

Snow could mix late

High: 47

SUNDAY NIGHT

Snow/rain end

Getting chilly and breezy

Low: 29

MONDAY

Cold and breezy

Clouds clearing

High: 37

