Rainy Sunday

Waking up this morning we are seeing something that is a bit "odd" for us. RAIN!
Rain will be sticking around for nearly the entire day and at times it will really be coming down. By the time the front moves through the evening we are looking at a lot of the area getting over an inch of rain. That hasn't happened since Helene moved through.
The chance for storms also isn't out of the question. As the front pushes through we could see a few storms develop around 3-5pm.
Gradual clearing tonight will mean nice weather for Veterans Day.
TODAY
Rain-heavy at times
Chance storms
High: 64
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Gradual Clearing
Low: 51
TOMORROW
Dry
Mostly Sunny
High: 63
