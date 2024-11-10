Rainy Sunday

Waking up this morning we are seeing something that is a bit "odd" for us. RAIN!

Rain will be sticking around for nearly the entire day and at times it will really be coming down. By the time the front moves through the evening we are looking at a lot of the area getting over an inch of rain. That hasn't happened since Helene moved through.

The chance for storms also isn't out of the question. As the front pushes through we could see a few storms develop around 3-5pm.

Gradual clearing tonight will mean nice weather for Veterans Day.

TODAY

Rain-heavy at times

Chance storms

High: 64

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Gradual Clearing

Low: 51

TOMORROW

Dry

Mostly Sunny

High: 63

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========