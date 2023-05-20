Watch Now
Rainy start to your weekend

The weekend weather does a complete turnaround
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Posted at 4:14 AM, May 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-20 04:14:22-04

It took a little longer than expected but that slowww moving cold front finally pushed through last night and has brought us widespread showers and downpours. That cold front has triggered the wet weather and will keep a chance of rain around for most places through 8-9 a.m. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible, especially in Northern Kentucky, as morning lows start in the mid to upper 50s.

After that, the front will move east of Greater Cincinnati and communities south and east of the 275 loop will likely see a few showers. Clearing happens from northwest to southeast and we'll have mostly sunny skies for everyone around noon. Afternoon highs will reach around the 70° mark.

Should be absolutely perfect conditions for the Reds game and FC Cincinnati. Maybe a tad on the cool side this evening as we drop down to the low 60s by 9pm.

Saturday

We are smooth sailing for the foreseeable future. Not much action going on, but temperatures are warming up well above average for most of next week.

THIS MORNING
Showers & downpours
Chance isolated storms
Low: 55

SATURDAY
Rain exits early
Turning mostly sunny
High: 71

SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Cool
Low: 48

SUNDAY
Sunny
Seasonal
High: 75

