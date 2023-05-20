Rainy start to your weekend

It took a little longer than expected but that slowww moving cold front finally pushed through last night and has brought us widespread showers and downpours. That cold front has triggered the wet weather and will keep a chance of rain around for most places through 8-9 a.m. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible, especially in Northern Kentucky, as morning lows start in the mid to upper 50s.

After that, the front will move east of Greater Cincinnati and communities south and east of the 275 loop will likely see a few showers. Clearing happens from northwest to southeast and we'll have mostly sunny skies for everyone around noon. Afternoon highs will reach around the 70° mark.

Should be absolutely perfect conditions for the Reds game and FC Cincinnati. Maybe a tad on the cool side this evening as we drop down to the low 60s by 9pm.

We are smooth sailing for the foreseeable future. Not much action going on, but temperatures are warming up well above average for most of next week.

THIS MORNING

Showers & downpours

Chance isolated storms

Low: 55

SATURDAY

Rain exits early

Turning mostly sunny

High: 71

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 48

SUNDAY

Sunny

Seasonal

High: 75

