Rainy start to the work week, look ahead to Opening Day

Rain moves in just in time for the morning commute, lasting throughout the day with periodic breaks. The rain becomes heavier this evening and leaves the area around midnight. Monday's highs will be in the mid 60s. This is right where we should be for this time of the year.

Tonight, the rain moves out and we're left with a mostly cloudy sky. Lows will be mild with temperatures in the low 50s.

Opening Day looks just fine. It will be mostly cloudy, but there is a small chance to see a passing shower or two. We are not expecting a washout. Highs will be in the upper 60s!

There is a slight risk for severe weather Wednesday, with thunderstorms happening for a good portion of the day. Temperatures will fall back below average near the end of the weekend.

MONDAY:

Rain likely

Heavy in the evening

High: 64

MONDAY NIGHT:

Rain fades

Mostly cloudy

Low: 53

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy

Stray shower

High: 69

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 59

==========

