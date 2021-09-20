Rainy start to the work week

What a HOT weekend we just went through, but now it's time for a change in the forecast and it's one that will have you reaching for a jacket or sweater by the end of the week.

Scattered showers are already underway this morning and we'll see hit or miss showers throughout the peak morning rush. Temperatures start near 70 degrees.

Spotty showers will be on the radar for the first half of the day with the best chance west of the I-75 corridor. Then this afternoon, temperatures warm to 77 under a cloudy sky. The western locations will again see isolated to spotty rain whereas the eastern locations will only see a 30% chance for rain or less.

The overnight hours bring a lower rain chance for everyone but this is merely a lull in activity.

Tuesday will be another rainy day and this time with a few rumbles of thunder. The risk of severe weather is currently not a concern for us locally. Tuesday will end up with highs in the mid 70s. When breaking down the day, the morning rain chance is spotty with a lull around the early afternoon. Then a line of showers and storms will have a bigger impact from 5-10 p.m.

Rain will still be around Wednesday morning but with a steady northwest wind, cooler and drier air will move in. Wednesday's high only hits 68. We'll see overnight lows in the upper 40s to finish the week and afternoon highs on Thursday at 65 and 72 on Friday!

MORNING RUSH

Scattered showers

Cloudy

Low: 70

MONDAY

Spotty showers

Overcast, cooler

High: 77

MONDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Staying cloudy

Low: 66

TUESDAY

Showers likely

Isolated thunderstorms

High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT

Rain continues

A few storms

Low: 58

