Cloudy and gloomy the rest of the day

After a rain filled morning we will be mainly dry for the rest of the day. We saw .67 inches of rain officially for Cincinnati out at CVG. While we dry out, we will stay overcast with clouds lasting into the evening. Winds behind the rain will turn to the northwest and drive into cooler air to end the week. Wednesday's high of 43° will be right at average.
Thursday is the start of our "cold snap" as we see temperatures below average through the weekend and into next week.
Thursday's high is 40° with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, and then Friday brings in a chance of a few isolated snow showers or flurries with a high of 37.
TODAY
PM Gloomy/Drizzle
Overcast
High: 43
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 29
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy
Colder
High: 39
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 30
