Rainy start but a sunny afternoon

After the morning rain moves out, we see a pretty decent Saturday.

Skies gradually start clearing by noon and expect mostly sunny skies for a lot of the afternoon and evening. For the first time in a few days, temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

Baron Today

Saturday night also looks fairly quiet with clearer skies and milder overnight conditions.

Tomorrow for Mother's Day, it's actually looking much better. But it's still one of those “keep an eye on the sky” kind of days. Another cold front moves in, and while the setup does not look especially strong,

Baron Tomorrow

scattered showers will be possible starting in the middle of the day and a chance for isolated thunderstorms may develop during the evening. Once that system moves through Sunday night, cooler air settles back into the Ohio Valley.

Early next week actually looks really nice overall. Monday and Tuesday bring sunshine with cooler mornings and comfortable afternoons, with highs mainly in the low to upper 60s. But the broader weather pattern still features a large trough over eastern North America, so the cooler-than-normal trend sticks around. By Tuesday night into Wednesday, another disturbance brings another likely round of showers before conditions improve again later next week with more sunshine and temperatures recovering back into the lower 70s by Thursday.

THIS MORNING

Showers

Chance storms

Low: 53

TODAY

Chance rain early

Gradual Clearing

High: 73

SATURDAY NIGHT

Fair skies

Increasing clouds

Low: 54

MOTHER'S DAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered showers develop afternoon/evening

High: 69

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