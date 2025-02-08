Rainy Saturday

The first part of our Saturday could see a few areas with freezing rain issues. This will not be widespread and the impacts on roads will be nearly nonexistent. However, some cars or trees could have a thin layer of ice when you get the day started. If roads were to have an issue, it would be on bridges or elevated surfaces.

As we move into the afternoon, rain will start to pick up and become a little more widespread. Rain chances will last through the afternoon and into the evening. We see a high today around 45°.

Tonight we dry and out and see clouds decrease a little. We will drop down to around 30 for a low.

Tomorrow is dry with partly cloudy skies but temperatures only reach around 40.

More clouds on Monday and snow chances reach the Tri-State on Tuesday. Cold air will be in place and this makes a likely snowfall for us. While indicators differ, it does appear a light snow will be likely on Tuesday morning at the very least.

TODAY

Spotty showers

Overcast

High: 45

SATURDAY NIGHT

Gradual clearing

Dry

Low: 29

SUNDAY

Some sun early

Mostly Cloudy

High: 38

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

