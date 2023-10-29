Rainy end to weekend with cold air on the way

We are waking up this morning to more rain and at times heavy rain. Fair to say you can expect another gloomy and wet day across the Tri-State. Scattered showers will likely break for a brief time during the middle of the day before ramping back up as we head into the afternoon and evening. That means you will need a poncho heading into TQL for the FC Cincinnati playoff that starts at 8 p.m. Outdoor activities today will be tough but not impossible. If you were looking for a window it could be between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. From there, more rain is expected. Temperatures today are cooler but still seasonal, right around 60°.

Rain will linger overnight into early Monday before tapering off through the day on Monday, but Monday is the start of our coldest air of the season so far. All together, rain totals will likely range between 1 to 2 inches by Monday morning. High temperatures on Monday only look to climb to 48°, with mostly cloudy skies until late in the day.

Overnight into Tuesday will get even colder as temperatures fall into the upper 20s for Tuesday morning. We may not only see frost, but we could have our first hard freeze of the season in many areas. By the afternoon on Tuesday we will only climb into the mid to upper 40s with mostly clear skies, so you will want to get the little ones out early for Halloween Trick-or-Treating.

This is where things get interesting... Here is your 9 First Warning that we could potentially see our first snowflakes of the season, *GASP*, by the middle of this week. Models have trended towards the potential for a few snow flakes or flurries late Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday as we open up the month of November.

THIS MORNING

Heavy rain at times

Staying mild

Low: 57

TODAY

Off & on rain

More rain late

High: 60

TONIGHT

A few showers

Heavy at times

Low: 43

MONDAY

Rain again

Colder

High: 47

