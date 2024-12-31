Rainy end to the year

Waking up this morning we are dealing with rain and that will be the case for the majority of our day. At times, especially this morning we could have some pretty good downpours.
As we move into the afternoon hours, rain looks to decrease in coverage and strength. However, chances remain all day and winds will really ramp up in the afternoon. We could be seeing gusts close to 40mph at times as the front moves through.
As we move closer to midnight we look to be dry but temperatures falling quickly with the windy conditions.
We will wake up to a cold 2025 with temperatures around freezing. Flurries, especially in the morning will be possible throughout the day.
The rest of the week looks to be well below average for our highs. We are still monitoring the potential for a decent amount of snow on Sunday into Monday. Models still signal the good chance for accumulation.
TODAY
Rain
Windy
High: 51
TONIGHT
Drying out
Colder
Low: 32
WEDNESDAY
Cold
Few Flurries
High: 36
