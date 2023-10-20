Watch Now
Rainy, dreary and cool Friday

Cooler air settles in for a few days
We are staring down a gloomy, rainy day to end the work week. Don't forget your umbrella before you leave the house this morning.

Showers will move through the area during the early morning and peak morning drive times. With wet roads and hit or miss showers, this could lead to travel slow downs so check in on Good Morning Tri-State for the latest on where it's raining now and how that's impacting traffic.

Friday morning rainfall
Friday morning rainfall

Temperatures won't move up very quickly today. We'll start around 50 and only warm to 59 degrees. The sky will be overcast between rain chances and winds are shifting to the northwest this afternoon at 10 to 15 mph, pulling in more cold air. And when it comes to rain, we'll see hit or miss showers all morning and into the afternoon hours. Rain chances finally turn more isolated this evening but I still can't rule out a few showers on the radar up until midnight.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 63. We'll actually see a few more rays of sunshine in the morning hours but clouds will move back in during the afternoon time frame as a weak clipper system passes through the Ohio Valley. This could also produce a few light showers but only in our northeast counties.

Saturday afternoon rain chance
Saturday afternoon rain chance

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 57.

Heads up for Monday morning, we could be looking at widespread frost as temperatures drop to 35 in the city and closer to freezing outside of the metro.

Monday morning lows
Monday morning lows

MORNING RUSH
Scattered showers likely
Overcast
Low: 50

FRIDAY
Rain likely
Cloudy and cool
High: 59

FRIDAY NIGHT
Fewer clouds
Cooler
Low: 44

SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy
Isolated afternoon showers to the northeast
High: 63

SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Cooler
Low: 42

SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Chilly
High: 57

