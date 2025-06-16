Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Rainy days ahead this week

Daily shower and storm chances
Cloudy day forecast
Emily Hanford-Ostmann
Clouds pass in front of the sun in Kenwood, Ohio.
Cloudy day forecast
Posted

It’s a warm and humid start to the day, with morning temperatures in the mid-60s and a little patchy fog in spots.

Most of the morning stays dry, but by midday, we could see a few showers start to pop up. The best chance for scattered showers and storms will come later this afternoon—and any storm that forms could bring a brief downpour. Highs today will top out around 83 degrees.

The unsettled pattern sticks around into the work week, with more rounds of showers and storms possible through at least Thursday. Some of those could bring heavy rain at times.

By the end of the week, things start heating up. Highs will climb into the mid-80s, with a shot at 90 as we head into the weekend.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk