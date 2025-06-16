Rainy days ahead this week

It’s a warm and humid start to the day, with morning temperatures in the mid-60s and a little patchy fog in spots.

Most of the morning stays dry, but by midday, we could see a few showers start to pop up. The best chance for scattered showers and storms will come later this afternoon—and any storm that forms could bring a brief downpour. Highs today will top out around 83 degrees.

The unsettled pattern sticks around into the work week, with more rounds of showers and storms possible through at least Thursday. Some of those could bring heavy rain at times.

By the end of the week, things start heating up. Highs will climb into the mid-80s, with a shot at 90 as we head into the weekend.

