Rainy day before a blast of winter weather

Showers are likely today due to remnants of Nicole
Jennifer Ketchmark
Friday Setup
Posted at 4:24 AM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 04:24:42-05

Rain is the big story today and as so many of us already know, the cold air will be here in the blink of an eye.

Tropical moisture from Nicole is coming up from the south this morning and that will bring scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder for several hours. Showers are still likely at the noon hour and then as we approach the evening drive, rain will start to taper off from west to east. By 7 p.m., most of the Tri-State should be dry. Temperatures max out around 60 today but with a cold front also passing, the temperature drop is inevitable.

Rain exits later today

We'll cool tonight to 34 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky.

And then Saturday gets here and reality sets in: winter will have arrived. Temperatures will only warm to 42 tomorrow under a mostly cloudy sky. We'll also see moisture trying to move through during the day and this should result in flurries, potentially mixing in with some light rain at times. Temperatures at this level are more typical around Christmas and New Years!

Flurries on Saturday

Sunday morning will be very cold with a low of 27 degrees. The sky will be mostly sunny that day but with a high of only 40 degrees, it's going to be a cold day in general.

This cold air is holding on all next week.

MORNING RUSH
Scattered showers
Overcast, mild
Low: 56

FRIDAY
Rain likely
Overcast and cooler
High: 61

FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Dry
Low: 34

SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy
Flurries at times
High: 42

SATURDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Very cold
Low: 27

SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Cold and dry
High: 40

