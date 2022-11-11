Rainy day before a blast of winter weather

Rain is the big story today and as so many of us already know, the cold air will be here in the blink of an eye.

Tropical moisture from Nicole is coming up from the south this morning and that will bring scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder for several hours. Showers are still likely at the noon hour and then as we approach the evening drive, rain will start to taper off from west to east. By 7 p.m., most of the Tri-State should be dry. Temperatures max out around 60 today but with a cold front also passing, the temperature drop is inevitable.

Jennifer Ketchmark Rain exits later today



We'll cool tonight to 34 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky.

And then Saturday gets here and reality sets in: winter will have arrived. Temperatures will only warm to 42 tomorrow under a mostly cloudy sky. We'll also see moisture trying to move through during the day and this should result in flurries, potentially mixing in with some light rain at times. Temperatures at this level are more typical around Christmas and New Years!

Jennifer Ketchmark Flurries on Saturday



Sunday morning will be very cold with a low of 27 degrees. The sky will be mostly sunny that day but with a high of only 40 degrees, it's going to be a cold day in general.

This cold air is holding on all next week.

MORNING RUSH

Scattered showers

Overcast, mild

Low: 56

FRIDAY

Rain likely

Overcast and cooler

High: 61

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 34

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

Flurries at times

High: 42

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Very cold

Low: 27

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Cold and dry

High: 40

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========