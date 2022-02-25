Watch
Rain wraps up, watching for slick spots

Cloudy, colder Friday
Orlin Wagner/AP
Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. The area is under winter weather and wind chill advisories. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Posted at 3:28 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 03:30:09-05

Our 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day continues for a few more hours as rain exits the Tri-State and temperatures slowly cool just below freezing.

A winter weather advisory continues until 7 a.m. for Butler, Franklin, Fayette and Union County.

Winter Weather Advisory until 7a.m.
A lot of our area roads are wet and as rain moves off to the east by 6 a.m., roads will slowly dry out. But in this same window of time, the temperature will also cool to 30 to 32 degrees. It's possible that isolated slick spots could develop with bridges and overpasses being the main thing to watch. I don't see this being a repeat of what we saw on Thursday morning.

The bulk of today's forecast will be cloudy and colder. Temperatures linger in the low 30s all morning and barely rise to 33 to 35 this afternoon. Do not expect to see any sunshine today.

The weekend starts on the cool side with below average temperatures. We'll end up at 40 on Saturday afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. High pressure moves in on Sunday and this gives us a mostly sunny day and milder temperatures. We'll warm to 49.

Weekend forecast breakdown
Next week's forecast looks relatively quiet. The trend for temperatures is slowly warming throughout the week, ending up near 60 on Friday.

MORNING RUSH
Drying out
Cloudy, colder
Low: 23

FRIDAY
Overcast
Cooler
High: 35

FRIDAY NIGHT
Cloudy sky
Colder
Low: 23

SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy
Below average
High: 40

SATURDAY NIGHT
Decreasing clouds
Cool, dry
Low: 26

SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Milder
High: 49

