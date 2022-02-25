Rain wraps up, watching for slick spots

Our 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day continues for a few more hours as rain exits the Tri-State and temperatures slowly cool just below freezing.

A winter weather advisory continues until 7 a.m. for Butler, Franklin, Fayette and Union County.

A lot of our area roads are wet and as rain moves off to the east by 6 a.m., roads will slowly dry out. But in this same window of time, the temperature will also cool to 30 to 32 degrees. It's possible that isolated slick spots could develop with bridges and overpasses being the main thing to watch. I don't see this being a repeat of what we saw on Thursday morning.

The bulk of today's forecast will be cloudy and colder. Temperatures linger in the low 30s all morning and barely rise to 33 to 35 this afternoon. Do not expect to see any sunshine today.

The weekend starts on the cool side with below average temperatures. We'll end up at 40 on Saturday afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. High pressure moves in on Sunday and this gives us a mostly sunny day and milder temperatures. We'll warm to 49.

Next week's forecast looks relatively quiet. The trend for temperatures is slowly warming throughout the week, ending up near 60 on Friday.

MORNING RUSH

Drying out

Cloudy, colder

Low: 23

FRIDAY

Overcast

Cooler

High: 35

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cloudy sky

Colder

Low: 23

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

Below average

High: 40

SATURDAY NIGHT

Decreasing clouds

Cool, dry

Low: 26

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Milder

High: 49

