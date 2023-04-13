Rain will knock down pollen numbers, but when?

If you are dealing with allergy issues due to high pollen levels, relief is coming in the form of rain but it's not until Saturday night!

Our Thursday forecast will be sunny and warm with a high of 78 degrees.

Friday technically brings in a small rain chance but it won't be enough to significantly reduce pollen numbers in the Tri-State. Friday's forecast is mostly cloudy with a high of 76 degrees. Moisture is building from the south of Friday and it's possible that we could see a few showers develop. But at this point, it's a 20-30% chance and that's it. There's a small chance in the morning, nothing around midday and then isolated showers developing closer to 4 p.m. and fading with sunset.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday isolated showers



Saturday's forecast will be more or less dry until the cold front arrives that night. We'll warm to 78 degrees. It's going to be a great day to get outside.

Showers begin Saturday night into Sunday morning and this should be an area wide chance as a cold front passes through the Ohio Valley. It actually looks like rain will linger into the late morning, if not the early afternoon hours. This front will help drop pollen levels and lead to falling temperatures.

MORNING RUSH

Sunny start

Mild

Low: 48

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Warm

High: 78

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clouds build

Mild and dry

Low: 53

FRIDAY

Partly to mostly cloudy

Isolated rain chance

High: 76

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 55

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========