Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Rain trend continues

Coldest temperatures of the season sweep into the area just in time for Halloween
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Heavy Rain.jpg
Posted at 4:12 AM, Oct 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-28 04:12:03-04

To kick off our weekend we won't be dealing with a lot of rain, but there will be some activity on the radar. Good news is, for today, most of the rain is done early and most of the day will be gloomy and mostly cloudy. Temperatures do start to dip and we stay in the 60s the entire day.

However, a more potent rainmaker slides through the area late tonight into early Sunday morning. Heavy rain and likely a couple of thunderstorms will break out before a wave of cold air sweeps into the Tri-State. So make sure to bring a poncho to the FCC match on Sunday night and try to do any outdoor activities today, rather than tomorrow.

SUNDAY NIGHT 8PM

Next week, looks very cold with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s with morning lows below freezing. It looks like the coldest air of the season so far. Get the little ones out early for Halloween.

Halloween

THIS MORNING

Mostly cloudy

few showers likely into daybreak

Temps: 60

TODAY

Mostly cloudy

Not as warm

High: 65

TONIGHT

Heavy rain develops

Low: 57

SUNDAY

Off & on rain

Heavy at times

Chance storms

High: 62

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018