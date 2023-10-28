Rain trend continues

To kick off our weekend we won't be dealing with a lot of rain, but there will be some activity on the radar. Good news is, for today, most of the rain is done early and most of the day will be gloomy and mostly cloudy. Temperatures do start to dip and we stay in the 60s the entire day.

However, a more potent rainmaker slides through the area late tonight into early Sunday morning. Heavy rain and likely a couple of thunderstorms will break out before a wave of cold air sweeps into the Tri-State. So make sure to bring a poncho to the FCC match on Sunday night and try to do any outdoor activities today, rather than tomorrow.

Next week, looks very cold with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s with morning lows below freezing. It looks like the coldest air of the season so far. Get the little ones out early for Halloween.

Cam

THIS MORNING

Mostly cloudy

few showers likely into daybreak

Temps: 60

TODAY

Mostly cloudy

Not as warm

High: 65

TONIGHT

Heavy rain develops

Low: 57

SUNDAY

Off & on rain

Heavy at times

Chance storms

High: 62

