Rain today... Finally

We talked yesterday how it was a split weekend. Yesterday was beautiful, today not so much. However, we desperately need this rain and everyone will get it.

We have a chance for rain as early as 7 a.m. as a warm front pushes in from the south. Showers will be with us through the morning, with widespread downpours possible. After a late morning or early afternoon break, we will see more isolated thunderstorms into the afternoon, some of which may be strong.

The best chance for strong and severe storms comes when the cold front moves through the area around 4-7pm. The entire Tri-State is in a Slight Risk of severe storms this afternoon. That's an upgrade from yesterday. The main impacts will be strong winds and hail but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Cam

The rain will be heavy at times, which is good news for your lawn. However, there may be some runoff due to how dry the soils are. Most areas should see at least an inch, with localized heavier amounts up to 3 inches are possible in thunderstorms.

Rain showers should wind down by the overnight hours Sunday into Monday, but there may be a few lingering showers to start the morning Monday, especially east of town. Temperatures Monday morning will start around 57° and then climb into the low 70s, which is around 10-degrees cooler than normal for this time of the year.

THIS MORNING

Rain moving in

Mild

Temp: 61

TODAY

Showers and storms likely

Some may be strong

High: 76

TONIGHT

Scattered showers

Drying Out

Low: 57

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========