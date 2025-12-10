Rain to snow today, then Weather Alert Day for Thursday night for snow.

While rain will be our focus this morning, the other news you need to know about is the accumulating snowfall expected Thursday night. It will be our next 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day!

For Wednesday, the forecast starts with widespread rainfall for the morning drive and up through the noon hour. We could see heavier rain at times. Then temperatures start to cool around midday. We'll still see spotty showers in the early around hours, but between 3-5 p.m., snow will start mixing in and showing up more around our area. Between 6-10 p.m. a few snow showers will pass through the Tri-State. This could lead to some hit or miss light accumulations, meaning a few slick spots later this evening.

WCPO Wednesday monring rainfall

WCPO Afternoon snow chance

Flurries continue tonight with temperatures cooling into the mid 20s.

The bulk of our Thursday forecast is dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs only top out at 33 degrees. But it's Thursday evening that snow will return for our entire area.

Our 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day begins Thursday evening and will continue through the Friday morning commute. In the overnight hours, widespread snow will move through the area, covering our roads and leading to travel related issues. We are looking at 2-4" of snowfall for most locations.

WCPO Thursday night snowfall

WCPO Possible snowfall by Friday morning

Friday afternoon will dry out, but snow will remain on untreated roads or more rural roads. Friday's high climbs to only 34 degrees.

Another clipper system is set to move through Saturday night as well. This too, could bring light accumulations of snowfall to the area overnight. Clipper systems are normally on the lighter side with 1-2" of snowfall and it wouldn't be surprising if that's the case that night.

And then the arctic air takes over. We'll barely make it to 20 on Sunday and then drop into the single digits Monday morning.

MORNING RUSH

Rain likely

Overcast, windy

Low: 38

WEDNESDAY

Rainfall through the early afternoon

Wintry mix to light snow this evening

High: 42

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Isolated snow showers fade

Flurries

Low: 26

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Late day snow

High: 33

THURSDAY NIGHT

Snow likely

2-4" of snow for most

Low: 25

