Rain to kick off your Friday

Waking up this morning we are dealing with steady rain in the Tri-State.

This rain will last for the first half of our day. As we push into the afternoon hours we will slowly start to see it taper off. The chance will be there pretty much all day but becomes much more scattered and isolated as we approach the evening hours.

The morning commute could get a little messy as the heaviest rain looks to be falling from 5-8am. On average we will get close to .50" for the majority of the area. Temperatures stay mild throughout the day as we hover around the mid 50s in the afternoon.

Saturday looks awesome as we see some sunshine and temperatures topping out in the mid 50s.

Sunday looks more and more like chances for rain in the morning. Still a few days out so we will continue to monitor this.

MORNING RUSH

Rain

Mild

Low: 40

FRIDAY

Showers tapper off

Mild

High: 56

FRIDAY NIGHT

Slight chance for rain

Mostly cloudy

Low: 47

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Nice

High: 57

