Rain this weekend but not for all of it

Good morning and happy Saturday! Overall, this morning isn't that bad. We have seasonable temperatures in the upper 40s and staying dry with mostly cloudy skies. We could see a little sunshine later today but certainly not a lot. This afternoon, temps will climb into the mid to upper 60s making for a decent day. But it's later in the afternoon and evening hours where rain and a chance for storms comes into play. It looks like the best chance for rain for everyone is after 5 p.m. and through the rest of the evening hours.

Tomorrow's forecast is cooler and rain comes in faster. We'll start at 47 and only warm to 58 on Sunday. The morning hours should be dry and mostly cloudy and then we'll see scattered showers and storms passing through the area starting in the early afternoon hours.

THIS MORNING

Mostly cloudy

Seasonal

Temps: 47

THIS AFTERNOON

Mostly cloudy

Late afternoon showers

High: 68

SATURDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Chance storms

Low: 47

SUNDAY

Spotty showers

Chance storms

High: 58

