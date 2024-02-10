Rain this morning but staying warm

We will be dealing with rain this morning but most of it falls before the sun comes up and should be completely out of here by 9am. A cold front is moving through the Ohio Valley and this push of rain will move quickly to the east. We will spend the majority of our day with decreasing clouds and dry weather. With once again an afternoon in the 60s!
The warmth doesn't stick around, though. Winds shift behind the cold front and we'll start to cool down. You'll notice the difference tomorrow when the high only makes it to 51 but that's still 10° above average. The sky will be partly cloudy, making for a nice day.
Temperatures settle into the mid 40s for much of the next week, giving us a cooler forecast. There is one system that we are watching closely for Monday. Most extended models show rain during the day on Monday followed by a snow chance Monday night into Tuesday morning. There issue lies in who much moisture will be left when temperatures turn cold enough to produce snow. Currently, there isn't a clear picture being painted so we'll continue to watch this system.
TODAY
Rain ends early
Mostly cloudy & mild
High: 60
TONIGHT
Clouds decrease
Cooling down
Low: 35
SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Above average but cooler
High: 51
