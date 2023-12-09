Rain, storms today, cool down coming tomorrow

Scattered showers are likely to put a damper on outdoor activities this morning.

The afternoon brings more rain. Heavy rain and isolated storms start developing and moving east across the Tri-State after 2 p.m. in SE Indiana and by 3-4 p.m. around Greater Cincinnati. We can also expect strong winds gusting near 30 mph.

This heavy rain will continue for a few hours, possibly leading to minor flooding, especially in parts of Northern Kentucky. Parts of Southwest Indiana could see up to an inch of rain. Northern Kentucky and Southwestern Ohio communities are expected to see between half an inch to an inch of rain.

Rain will continue off and on overnight, but should move out by Sunday morning.

There is a possibility of flurries Sunday, but the big story is the temperature drop. Temperatures will fall from the low 60s on Saturday to a high in the upper 30s Sunday.

Wind will continue with gusts expected between 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY

Isolated Showers, thunderstorms

Winds will gust to 30mph +

High: 62

OVERNIGHT

Rain moves out overnight

Breezy

Low: 46

SUNDAY

Temperatures drop to mid 30s to low 40s

Breezy

Chance of flurries

High: 41

SUNDAY NIGHT

Colder temperatures continue

Low: 27

