Rain & storms early with flooding threats too

Happy Tuesday! Keep that rain gear handy, we have more rain to battle.

After many communities in Northern Kentucky saw more than 2 inches of rain Monday, we will add more to the soils all across the Tri-State. Showers and storms will be better during the morning hours, mainly before 9 a.m. As they move in they will have some periods of heavy rain along with some strong gusts of winds.

Temperatures to start the day will be into the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies when it isn’t raining. Wind from the south will turn to the northwest by midday.

These storms are all ahead of a cold front which will ultimately pass through during the midday hours. Behind that we will see northwest winds bring in cooler and drier air. However, we could still see a couple isolated showers develop during the mid-afternoon before we finally clear up for good.

Overnight will be pleasant with temperatures falling into the upper 50s and low 60s and skies clearing out. Humidity will really drop.

Wednesday will start a nice quiet and dry pattern to end the week. We will cool down a little bit too. Wednesday will be a gorgeous sunny day with temperatures right around normal in the low to mid 80s. Low humidity means overnight temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Thursday and Friday will be very nice, but the heat will start to build back in. Humidity should stay low both day, but temperatures are in the mid 80s Thursday and the mid to upper 80s on Friday.

A quick look at your holiday weekend shows the heat building back towards the 90s each day, and rain chances are starting to move in as we well There is a tiny chance at a shower or two Saturday, but more Sunday and Monday could be more active.

MORNING RUSH

Scattered storms

Road flooding

Low: 70

TUESDAY

Rain early

Dropping humidity

High: 83

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clearing out

Lower humidity

Low: 61

WEDNESDAY

Picture Perfect

Sunshine

High: 81

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Staying Clear

Cool & comfortable

Low: 60

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

