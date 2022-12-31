Rain starts our last day of 2022, dry for the evening

We're off to a rainy start with temperatures in the 50s. We'll pretty much stay in the 50s throughout the day. Rain will gradually become scattered after 10 a.m. We'll still see a few showers in the early afternoon. By 4 p.m., everyone is done with the rain. This is great news if you have any New Year's Eve plans! We'll be partly to mostly cloudy with lows falling to the 40s.

High pressure moves into the area on Sunday, bringing us dry and warm weather. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. We could see a few areas of morning fog. Throughout the day we'll see partly cloudy skies. Lows that night will fall to the mid 40s.

If you're heading to the Bills and Bengals game, we're watching the rain for you! As of now, we are still expecting rain to start late Monday night into Tuesday. The majority of Monday will be dry but closer to the start of the game, rain will slowly move into the Tri-State. As of now, it looks like rain may move into Cincinnati after midnight. The lows will be in the mid 50s. Rain will continue into Tuesday with highs in the 60s.

Temperatures will fall back near average after Wednesday.

SATURDAY

Morning showers

Dry evening

High: 55

SATURDAY NIGHT

Staying dry

Partly to mostly cloudy

Low: 40

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Warm

High: 57

SUNDAY NIGHT

Increasing clouds

Staying dry

Low: 47

