Rain returns today but there's an update to the timing

Rain is back today but there is an update this morning as to what time it arrives. And it's good news because now we'll get more dry hours for your Thursday forecast. Rain is now set to arrive at 4 p.m. for most locations!

The morning starts on the cool side with a low of 40 degrees and a partly cloudy sky. We'll see increasing clouds this morning as moisture builds up from the south. We'll have a mostly cloudy sky by noon with a temperature of 59 degrees. Then we warm to 66 by 4 p.m.

The shield of rain to our south has slowed down and it now looks like the leading edge of this system won't enter our northern Kentucky counties until 5 p.m., if not later. To get north of the Ohio River, we could be looking at 8 p.m. or later. But bottom line, we should get through most of the daylight hours with dry weather and nice temperatures in the mid 60s!

Showers are likely to spread across the area overnight and into Friday morning. We'll see a low of 52 overnight.

Friday's forecast will be mostly cloudy and we'll continue to see the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Temperatures top out in the mid 60s.

Saturday is looking fantastic! It still doesn't look like we'll see much rain during the day. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs around 67 degrees. It's later Saturday evening that isolated rain chances return and continue into Sunday's forecast. Highs will be closer to 60 on Sunday.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Cool

Low: 42

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy

Late afternoon showers

High: 66

THURSDAY NIGHT

Rain likely

Overcast

Low: 52

FRIDAY

Scattered showers

Isolated thunderstorms

High: 65

FRIDAY NIGHT

Slight rain chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 47

==========