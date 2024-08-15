Rain returns today

Yesterday was great for kids returning to school; for the most part, it's pretty similar this morning. Temperatures are starting in the low to mid-60s and most importantly, still dry.

The majority of today will be hot, sunny and a little humid. I would not be surprised if a few towns hit the 90° mark. As we move through the day, things start to change as more clouds build in and a few spotty rain chances follow. Any rain in the afternoon will be light and not much of an issue.

Baron Today

The later in the evening we go, the better chance for a storm or two to roll in, and by the time we get to the overnight hours into Friday morning, we could be dealing with some strong storms that wake you up. This will also be a potential issue for the Friday morning commute and bus stop but we are hoping it's mainly moved out by then.

Baron Tonight

We have a chance for more storm chances to develop again Friday evening but that looks hit and miss. As we get to the weekend we will see chances for showers each afternoon, but it's nothing to cancel any plans over yet as it looks like most of us stay dry or just see light rain.

