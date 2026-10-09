Rain returns this weekend as remnants of Isaias move in

Rain will be the big story for the weekend along with breezy winds as the remnants of Hurricane Isaias moves into the Ohio Valley. But for Friday, it's still a great-looking forecast!

Temperatures start in the upper 40s this morning and we'll warm to 80 this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Winds are coming in lightly from the southeast at 3 to 5 mph.

WCPO Friday evening forecast

Clouds continue to build tonight and this will keep temperatures a little bit warmer. We'll cool to 58 tonight.

Saturday's forecast will start dry but we are expecting rain to move in during the afternoon hours. Rain is likely after 5 p.m. This will be the leading edge of Isaias. While this storm will be a category 2 hurricane when it makes landfall along the Gulf coast today, it will be a much weaker system by the time it moves into our area on Saturday. We will experience an increase in wind speeds, with winds increasing from the southeast at 15 to 25 mph, gusting up to 35 mph. This is windy, but not alarming for tropical remnants. Highs on Saturday only warm to 73 degrees.

Rain is likely Saturday night and into Sunday morning. It will be breezy overnight and a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Temperatures on Sunday only warm to 69 degrees. The clouds and rain will keep us closer to seasonal temperatures.

This system should bring in soaking rainfall to the Tri-State. We could see between 1-2" of rain before the weekend ends. Flooding is not a threat.

WCPO Soaking weekend rainfall

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Cool and dry

Low: 49

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Warm

High: 80

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Milder

Low: 58

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

Afternoon showers, windy

High: 73

SATURDAY NIGHT

Rain likely

Windy, a few storms

Low: 59

SUNDAY

Showers likely

Overcast, windy

High: 69

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