Rain returns for this afternoon

Happy Friday! It is a cool and crisp start to the day across the Tri-State.

Temperatures this morning are comfortable, handing in the upper 50s in most communities. Overall, we are seeing mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Wind overnight has been light, and that means a few spots may be waking up to some areas of patchy fog, but it isn’t a widespread issue.

Today will likely be the coolest day we see over the next two weeks, at least. We’ll see a range of temperatures from the low to mid 70s across the Ohio Valley today. Much of that is the cloud cover we will see pick up along with the rainfall.

We are expecting some showers to move in this afternoon from the west northwest. These are likely to push in during the afternoon, especially after 2 p.m., and stay with us into the evening and overnight tonight. Most of the time these should be a light, soaking shower, but there may be a few isolated thunderstorms embedded, which would lead to some heavier rainfall. Showers will last into the overnight before fizzling into early Saturday morning.

Rainfall should stay less than a quarter of an inch for most communities. However, there may be a few that see slightly higher totals where there are a few heavier downpours.

Clouds will stick around overnight into Saturday morning as temperatures fall back into the upper 50s. Humidity will stay on the lower end for the weekend, but that will change drastically as we move towards next week.

Saturday will be slightly warmer, climbing into the upper 70s and even a few low 80s in there as well. Skies however will remain partly to mostly cloudy. There may be a few stray showers for both Saturday and Sunday as a few weak boundaries try to pass through, but rainfall should stay minimal. Clouds will stick around though. Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy. Sunday will be the start to our be warm up.

We are in for our first prolonged stretch of heat and humidity next week! The heat and humidity will really hit by Monday, bringing us highs into the upper 80s and low 90s. On top of that, humidity will spike as well, which will make it feel even warmer. We will likely see three to four days in a row of 90-degree heat, and the heat index could be close to 100° a few of those days too! The heat should end by Friday.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 57

FRIDAY

Clouds building

Afternoon showers

High: 73

TONIGHT

A few showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 59

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

Maybe a sprinkle

High: 78

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Seasonal

Low: 62

SUNDAY

A tad warmer

Stray chance at a shower

High: 85

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========