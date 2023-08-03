Rain passes to the south Thursday morning

A large complex of storms is pass through southern Indiana and portions of Kentucky this morning. This has led to a shield of clouds moving into the Tri-State but so far, very little rainfall locally. We could see a few light rain showers in our southern locations in the hours ahead but north of the river, the forecast will stay dry.
Outside of the rain chance to the south on Thursday morning, clouds will decrease slowly during the day as temperatures rise to only 81 degrees. The afternoon hours will be dry.
A cold front will move through the Ohio Valley on Friday but ahead of it, heat and humidity rises. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s tomorrow under a partly cloudy sky. It will feel more like the low 90s. The cold front doesn't bring rain as it passes.
Saturday will be another hot and humid day with highs in the upper 80s again.
Sunday brings the next best chance for showers and storms locally. We'll see scattered showers and storms as the latest system moves through the Ohio valley. Behind it, temperatures will settle into the low 80s for much of next week.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Isolated showers
Low: 67
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy
To partly cloudy
High: 81
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Warm
Low: 67
FRIDAY
Partly cloudy
Hot & humid
High: 88
FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Muggy
Low: 68
