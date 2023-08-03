Rain passes to the south Thursday morning

A large complex of storms is pass through southern Indiana and portions of Kentucky this morning. This has led to a shield of clouds moving into the Tri-State but so far, very little rainfall locally. We could see a few light rain showers in our southern locations in the hours ahead but north of the river, the forecast will stay dry.

WCPO Rain to the south this morning



Outside of the rain chance to the south on Thursday morning, clouds will decrease slowly during the day as temperatures rise to only 81 degrees. The afternoon hours will be dry.

A cold front will move through the Ohio Valley on Friday but ahead of it, heat and humidity rises. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s tomorrow under a partly cloudy sky. It will feel more like the low 90s. The cold front doesn't bring rain as it passes.

Saturday will be another hot and humid day with highs in the upper 80s again.

Sunday brings the next best chance for showers and storms locally. We'll see scattered showers and storms as the latest system moves through the Ohio valley. Behind it, temperatures will settle into the low 80s for much of next week.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

Low: 67

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 81

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Warm

Low: 67

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Hot & humid

High: 88

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 68

