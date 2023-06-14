Rain moving out, warmer temps moving in

After a nice soaking rain overnight, we will continue to see a few showers early this morning but a cold front will be moving down from Canada which will end the rain for most before sunrise.

Clouds will decrease during the day, turning to a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures once again staying below average as we top out in the mid 70s for most. You will also have a nice breeze at times, so the light jacket for the first half of the day might be in play.

There's another small rain chance coming in for Thursday evening that we are watching, but it's brief. Friday we are back to a mostly sunny and warmer forecast with highs in the upper 70s.

Good news for the weekend, rain chances look lower now for Saturday. It still looks warm and humid with highs into the low 80s. Unfortunately, Sunday is where we are still looking at the chance for rain. Might need to make a back up plan for any outdoor Father's Day plans.

THIS MORNING

Showers ending

Temp: 60

Today

Partly cloudy

Slight rain chance early

High: 76

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 55

TOMORROW

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 85

