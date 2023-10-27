Rain moves in and hangs around

As we move into the afternoon the rain is starting to move out. Mostly cloudy skies will be the case for most but some areas will also be seeing some sunshine. Good news for high school football tonight is it doesn't look to be that rainy of an evening. There is the possibility for a few passing light showers but that's about it.

Could certainly be the last "warm" high school football game of the season, though.

Cam

Tomorrow will be similar to today. Few showers early, followed by a mainly dry afternoon and more rain late into the overnight hours. Temperatures do start to dip however and we stay in the 60s the entire day.

However, a more potent rainmaker slides through the area early Sunday morning. Heavy rain and likely a couple of thunderstorms will break out before a wave of cold air sweeps into the Tri-State.

Next week, looks very cold with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s with morning lows below freezing. Get the little ones out early for Halloween.

Cam

TODAY

Scattered showers

Chance of storms

High: 76

TONIGHT

Spotty showers

Spotty downpours

Low: 60

SATURDAY

Few showers early and late

Cooler

High: 67

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========