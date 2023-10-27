Watch Now
Rain moves in and hangs around

Temperatures drop below average just before Halloween
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Rain drops
Posted at 4:51 AM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 12:40:35-04

As we move into the afternoon the rain is starting to move out. Mostly cloudy skies will be the case for most but some areas will also be seeing some sunshine. Good news for high school football tonight is it doesn't look to be that rainy of an evening. There is the possibility for a few passing light showers but that's about it.

Could certainly be the last "warm" high school football game of the season, though.

Today

Tomorrow will be similar to today. Few showers early, followed by a mainly dry afternoon and more rain late into the overnight hours. Temperatures do start to dip however and we stay in the 60s the entire day.

However, a more potent rainmaker slides through the area early Sunday morning. Heavy rain and likely a couple of thunderstorms will break out before a wave of cold air sweeps into the Tri-State.

SUNDAY NIGHT 8PM

Next week, looks very cold with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s with morning lows below freezing. Get the little ones out early for Halloween.

Halloween

TODAY
Scattered showers
Chance of storms
High: 76

TONIGHT
Spotty showers
Spotty downpours
Low: 60

SATURDAY
Few showers early and late

Cooler

High: 67

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

