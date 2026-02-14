Rain moves in tonight

Today continues the trend of relatively dry weather with a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon highs climbing into the mid-50s. It will be a good day to get outside, just don’t unpack the umbrellas yet.

Tonight, clouds will thicken as a weather system approaches from the southwest. Rain will develop later after 10 pm for most and continue into Sunday morning, turning what was a quiet stretch into a wet start to the day.

Sunday’s rain will be more persistent and at times heavier, especially in the morning hours, as the main band of moisture moves through the Tri-State. Roads are likely to be wet, and puddles will quickly form where drainage is slow, so give yourself a little extra time for morning errands or travel through the heaviest bands.

Baron Futureview

Temperatures on Sunday will stay mild for February, with highs near the low 50s, which will help keep the rain in the liquid form rather than freezing. After the bulk of the morning rain passes, scattered showers will linger into the afternoon before tapering off Sunday night. We'll see .50"-1" of rain by the time we are done.

Baron Tomorrow

Warm air will be the story next week! Highs will be in the 50s and at times, reaching to mid 60s during the week.

TODAY

Some sun, mostly cloudy

High: 53

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain chance after 9-10 pm

Low: 40

SUNDAY

Rain through midday

High: 50

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========