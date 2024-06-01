Watch Now
Rain moves in for parts of our weekend

A lot of dry time today and tomorrow but rain will be sticking around
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Rain by 6 p.m. Saturday
Posted at 4:17 AM, Jun 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-01 04:17:04-04

Waking up this morning it's not quite as cool/chilly as yesterday. But it is pleasant with temperatures hovering in the upper 50s with dry conditions.

After a lot of dry time to start our day, expect showers to dampen the mood by the mid-afternoon. For the most part this is just some light to moderate rain, but we can't rule out an isolated downpour/thunderstorm.

SATURDAY 4PM

This atmospheric shift is attributed to a cold front sweeping through the region, prompting scattered showers that may persist into Sunday. I think a lot of us stay mainly dry Sunday, especially after the morning hours. However, there is the chance for rain to linger into the afternoon for some.

SUNDAY 4PM

As the cold front advances, it ushers in a change in weather patterns, gradually clearing the way for warmer, summer-like temperatures for next week.

TODAY
Mostly cloudy
Afternoon Rain arrives by mid afternoon
High: 79

TONIGHT
Rain
A few storms possible
Low: 61

SUNDAY
Early rain
Turning partly cloudy with a chance
High: 77

