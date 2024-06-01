Rain moves in for parts of our weekend

Waking up this morning it's not quite as cool/chilly as yesterday. But it is pleasant with temperatures hovering in the upper 50s with dry conditions.

After a lot of dry time to start our day, expect showers to dampen the mood by the mid-afternoon. For the most part this is just some light to moderate rain, but we can't rule out an isolated downpour/thunderstorm.

This atmospheric shift is attributed to a cold front sweeping through the region, prompting scattered showers that may persist into Sunday. I think a lot of us stay mainly dry Sunday, especially after the morning hours. However, there is the chance for rain to linger into the afternoon for some.

As the cold front advances, it ushers in a change in weather patterns, gradually clearing the way for warmer, summer-like temperatures for next week.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy

Afternoon Rain arrives by mid afternoon

High: 79

TONIGHT

Rain

A few storms possible

Low: 61

SUNDAY

Early rain

Turning partly cloudy with a chance

High: 77

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========