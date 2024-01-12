Rain likely, winds turn gusty

Here we go again! Rain will return today and winds will turn gusty. And it looks like winds will be higher than the system that passed earlier this week.

A wind advisory begins at 11 a.m. and continues through 8 a.m. Saturday. Winds will be sustained at 25 to 35 mph with wind gusts up to 55 mph. This could lead to some tree limbs coming down and hit or miss power outages. It looks like the highest winds should be focused between 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday.

Rain will move into the Tri-State this morning from west to east. This should happen between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Then the rain intensity picks up as we get closer to the noon hour. We'll see a window of heavier precipitation and gusty winds for several hours. Up to 1 inch of rain is possible! Temperatures rise to around 50 today.

A wintry mix begins late tonight and cold air wraps in behind the system. Any snow that comes down will be wet and it doesn't look like it will stick and accumulate.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and much colder! Temperatures only warm to 30 tomorrow but with breezy winds from the west at 20 to 30 mph, it's going to feel like 8 to 17 degrees during the day.

Sunday is colder with a high of 20 but wind chills will be around 0 to 5 degrees throughout the day. The sky stays mostly cloudy.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 37

FRIDAY

Rain likely, heavy at times

Gusty afternoon/evening winds

High: 50

FRIDAY NIGHT

Wintry mix turns to wet snow

Little to no accumulation

Low: 25

SATURDAY

Colder and windy

Mostly cloudy

High: 30

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Much colder, wind chill near 0

Low: 14

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy, breezy

Feels closer to 0 to 5°

High: 20

