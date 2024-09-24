Rain likely Tuesday with some stronger storms possible

We are in a rainy pattern and today is the most likely chance that we are going to see for precipitation. I would expect rounds of rain and potentially even a few strong to severe storms this afternoon.

WCPO SPC Outlook Tuesday



TIMING:



Now to 7 a.m. - Widely scattered showers and storms

7 a.m. to 10 a.m. - Showers continue and push to the east

10 a.m. to Noon - Brief lull in precipitation

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. - New showers and storms move through, some turn severe

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Isolated showers still possible, not as much on the radar, not as strong

Rain is likely throughout the morning drive. We won't see any severe weather to start the day, but downpours and the peak morning drive always result in delays on the roads. Be prepared to leave a little early today to accommodate for longer drive times. We'll see a brief lull in precipitation from 10 a.m. to noon before a new round of showers and storms moves in for the early afternoon hours. This is when we could see a few stronger storms with today's system. This includes the risk for large hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. This will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Any precipitation left after 6 p.m. will be isolated and not as strong.

WCPO Rain likely for the morning drive



WCPO Early afternoon storms



Clouds are going to hang around on Wednesday and with it a small rain chance. This will just be isolated showers, but it's another dreary day. Temperatures end up around 79 degrees.

Tropical moisture is the next story and a storm that will become Helene comes up from the Gulf of Mexico. We could start to see some isolated showers from this system as early as Thursday but it looks like Friday is the more likely window for our area to see precipitation from this system. It will linger in the Ohio Valley for several days!

MORNING RUSH

Rain likely

Overcast

Low: 68

TUESDAY

Rounds of rain likely

Stronger afternoon storms

High: 78

TUESDAY NIGHT

Overcast

Isolated showers continue

Low: 61

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

High: 79

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Isolated chance

Low: 60

