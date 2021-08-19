Rain likely today, more clouds

Today is a "grab the umbrella" kind of day as rain has returned.

Our best rain chance is this morning, especially across northern Kentucky. A shield of rain is slowly passing through the Ohio Valley and this higher chance of rain will stick around through the noon hour. Temperatures start in the low 70s.

We'll warm to 82 today. In between chances for rain, the sky will be overcast to mostly cloudy. While the morning is our best chance for rain, additional isolated showers and thunderstorms will redevelop this afternoon. Severe weather is not expected today.

Rain chances decrease as we finish the week. Friday's rain potential is only at 20%. So this means the majority of the day will be partly cloudy and quite humid. Tomorrow's high rises back to the mid 80s.

The weekend looks mostly dry with hot and humid weather. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

MORNING RUSH

Scattered showers

Cloudy

Low: 72

THURSDAY

Widely scattered morning rain

Isolated afternoon showers, some downpours

High: 82

THURSDAY NIGHT

Turning partly cloudy

Still muggy

Low: 67

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Slight rain chance, humid

High: 85

FRIDAY NIGHT

A few clouds

Muggy

Low: 68

