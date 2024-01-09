Rain likely, then a wind advisory begins

The rain has begun and it's going to be the big focus today but something else is going to become an issue: the wind!

The National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday for the entire viewing area. Winds will be sustained from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. It looks like some of the highest gusts will be overnight and into the morning drive on Wednesday. This is the same time that we should see spotty snow showers coming down. Unsecured objects will be blown around in the wind, tree limbs could come down and some power outages will be possible.

Back to today, yes it's going to rain. Rain is widespread this morning and it will turn more spotty this afternoon. Temperatures rise to around 50 degrees today.

Rain will turn into a wintry mix around midnight and then transition to snowfall pretty quickly as temperatures cool and high winds mix down colder air from higher in the atmosphere. We could see around a 1/2 inch of snowfall out of this system but with it being so wet and falling on wet surfaces, it's going to have a very hard time sticking. Roads should remain fine.

Wednesday is mostly cloudy and windy with a high of 35. Due to the wind, it will feel more like the mid to low 20s.

Thursday's forecast is quiet but another strong system is coming in for Friday and Saturday. Rain is the story on Friday with winds increasing yet again. Then going into Saturday, we'll switch over to a quick snow chance with very high winds. These could be even higher than what we experience tonight.

Much colder air comes in behind this system and even more chances for snow come in as early as Monday next week.

MORNING RUSH

Rain likely

Overcast

Low: 42

TUESDAY

Rain likely

Higher winds this evening

High: 50

TUESDAY NIGHT

Very gusty winds

Wintry mix turns to light snow

Low: 32

WEDNESDAY

Early morning light snow

Mostly cloudy and very windy

High: 35

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Staying breezy

Dry

Low: 31

