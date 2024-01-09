Rain likely, then a wind advisory begins

The rain has begun and it's going to be the big focus today but something else is going to become an issue: the wind!
The National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday for the entire viewing area. Winds will be sustained from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. It looks like some of the highest gusts will be overnight and into the morning drive on Wednesday. This is the same time that we should see spotty snow showers coming down. Unsecured objects will be blown around in the wind, tree limbs could come down and some power outages will be possible.
Back to today, yes it's going to rain. Rain is widespread this morning and it will turn more spotty this afternoon. Temperatures rise to around 50 degrees today.
Rain will turn into a wintry mix around midnight and then transition to snowfall pretty quickly as temperatures cool and high winds mix down colder air from higher in the atmosphere. We could see around a 1/2 inch of snowfall out of this system but with it being so wet and falling on wet surfaces, it's going to have a very hard time sticking. Roads should remain fine.
Wednesday is mostly cloudy and windy with a high of 35. Due to the wind, it will feel more like the mid to low 20s.
Thursday's forecast is quiet but another strong system is coming in for Friday and Saturday. Rain is the story on Friday with winds increasing yet again. Then going into Saturday, we'll switch over to a quick snow chance with very high winds. These could be even higher than what we experience tonight.
Much colder air comes in behind this system and even more chances for snow come in as early as Monday next week.
MORNING RUSH
Rain likely
Overcast
Low: 42
TUESDAY
Rain likely
Higher winds this evening
High: 50
TUESDAY NIGHT
Very gusty winds
Wintry mix turns to light snow
Low: 32
WEDNESDAY
Early morning light snow
Mostly cloudy and very windy
High: 35
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Staying breezy
Dry
Low: 31
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports