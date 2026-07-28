Rain is out of the forecast for days, milder nights ahead

Last night's storms left the Tri-State with about two dozen damaging wind and wind gust reports. Power lines and downed trees were reported.

Now, there is no chance of rain to talk about for several days. The sky will be mostly cloudy this morning with a small rain potential to our very eastern locations. By noon, temperatures warm to 80 degrees under a partly cloudy sky. Conditions will be much nicer for today's Reds game at 1:40 p.m. We'll eventually top out at 85 degrees with a mostly sunny sky.

WCPO Reds Forecast Tuesday

Drier air and a mostly clear sky will allow temperatures to cool off nicely overnight. We'll drop to the mid to low 60s on Wednesday morning!

WCPO Wednesday morning temperatures

High pressure slowly settles into the Ohio Valley for several days. This ensures that we'll see plenty of sunshine tomorrow and highs will only be in the low 80s. Thursday will also be mostly sunny. Highs increase slightly to 84 degrees. You'll barely notice humidity on these two days as well!

When it comes to the next chance for rain, we'll be waiting several days. It looks like a weak area of low pressure will head into the region over the weekend, bringing isolated rain chances on Saturday and spotty rain chances on Sunday. Neither day looks like a washout.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

Low: 73

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 85

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cooler

Low: 64

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine

Pleasant

High: 82

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild again

Low: 63

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