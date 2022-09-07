Rain is finally out of the forecast for a few days

If you are ready for a break from rain and high levels of humidity, you are going to love this forecast!

You can already feel a big difference as you walk out the door this morning as temperatures drop to the mid to low 60s and humidity is much lower. The sky will be partly cloudy for your journey into work so no travel issues are expected this morning weather wise.

The sky turns mostly sunny during the day as high pressure settles into the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will warm to 80 which is relatively close to what we should be seeing this time of year. And with lower levels of humidity, it's a much different feeling outside from start to finish.

We'll have a clear sky tonight and that allows the temperature to fall even more, this time to a low of 58!

Thursday's forecast is a repeat with a mostly sunny sky and a high of 81. Friday is also mostly sunny with a slightly higher temperature in the mid 80s. But that puts us at 3 dry days in a row, something we could definitely use!

The weekend brings the return of showers and thunderstorms. Saturday does not look like a washout. The morning and early afternoon hours should be dry but then scattered showers will move up from the south and bring us spotty storms chances for the later afternoon and evening hours. Scattered storm chances will be around on Sunday too.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Cooler start

Low: 63

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny

To mostly sunny

High: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cool, refreshing

Low: 58

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 81

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cool

Low: 61

