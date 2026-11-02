Rain is finally in the forecast this week

After a long stretch of quiet weather, we are finally seeing rain in the area!

Light showers moved in overnight and spotty showers will continue this morning. The sky is overcast with temperatures in the mid 50s. We'll warm to 65 this afternoon. There is still a rain chance this afternoon, but it's on the isolated side. All said and done, less than 0.25" of rain is expected.

WCPO Monday morning rainfall

We'll get right back to a mostly sunny sky on Tuesday for Election Day. Temperatures start in the mid 50s and we'll warm fast! By noon, it will be 72 degrees and then we'll warm to 76 degrees. It's a perfect weather day to get out to the polls.

WCPO Election Forecast

Another area of low pressure will move through the Ohio Valley on Wednesday, bringing rain chances in the morning and afternoon hours. Highs will be around 70 degrees.

After the rain exits, we'll see a small decrease in temperatures. Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 67 degrees and then we'll top out at 62 degrees on Friday under a partly cloudy sky.

MORNING RUSH

Light rain

Overcast

Low: 54

MONDAY

Cloudy sky

Light rain/drizzle

High: 65

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 56

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant and warm

High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 61

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